President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree establishing an Advisory Council on the de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol as an advisory body under the President of Ukraine. This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 579 of August 15.

The Advisory Council was established in order to facilitate the coordination of measures on the de-occupation, reintegration and restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, protection of the rights and interests of citizens of Ukraine, overcoming the consequences and compensation for damage caused to the state of Ukraine, its citizens and legal entities in connection with the armed aggression and temporary occupation by the Russian Federation of part of the territory of Ukraine, as well as projects and activities within the framework of the Crimean Platform.

Within a month, the head of the Office of the President must make proposals for the personal composition of the Advisory Council. This Decree shall enter into force on the date of its publication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on information about explosions in Crimea, emphasizing that Crimea is Ukrainian.

On May 13, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Ukraine would return all the occupied territories, including Crimea and Donbas, by the end of the year.

On May 31, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine would wait for appropriate weapons to de-occupy its entire territory.