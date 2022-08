Russian invaders began to take their families out of the temporarily occupied Melitopol (Zaporizhzhia region).

The mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, announced this on the air of 1+1 TV channel.

"We see the migration of the military from Kherson to Melitopol, but we also see another important migration. After the partisans and the Armed Forces of Ukraine have actively worked this week - servicemen are taking their families out of Melitopol, we clearly see this. There is, of course, bad news for our locals, because there is mass filtration - in houses, on the streets. They (occupiers - ed.) began regular mass filtering," said Ivan Fedorov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 13, Ukrainian partisans blew up a railway bridge near the occupied Melitopol. It is difficult to predict when the invaders will be able to restore the bridge and restore traffic, but "they are furious."

Besides, collaborator Oleh Shostak blew up in Melitopol. He was engaged in holding in the city a "referendum" for joining Russia.

On the night of August 8, Fedorov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine with HIMARS missiles attacked the points of temporary deployment of enemy troops at industrial sites in Melitopol.