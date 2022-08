The Ukrainian military carried out sabotage on the border territory of Russia and destroyed a communications tower with the help of an unmanned aerial vehicle.

It is reported by Army FM.

"A kamikaze drone hit the Russian communications tower near the Ukrainian border. We can. We know how. We practice," the message said.

According to media reports, the blow of the Russian communications tower most likely occurred on the territory of the Belgorod region.

The radio station page also posted video of the strike on the tower, taken from another drone.

A kamikaze drone struck the lower part of the structure, damaging the support pillars. As a result, the tower began to roll to the side and eventually collapsed.

