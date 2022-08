Zelenskyy Appoints Bondarenko Head Of SSU Department In Kyiv And Kyiv Region Instead Of Zayats

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Artem Bondarenko as the head of the main department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in Kyiv and Kyiv region instead of Serhii Zayats.

This is stated in decrees No. 576 and 578 of August 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At that, Zelenskyy dismissed Bondarenko from the post of the head of the SSU department in Lviv region, which he held since March.

Zayats has been the head of the SSU department in Kyiv and the Kyiv region since April 2021.

Besides, Zelenskyy relieved the head of the SSU department in Ternopil region, Yurii Boreichuk, which he held since November 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March Zelenskyy appointed Bondarenko as the head of the SSU department in Lviv region instead of Ivan Osypchuk.

Before that, Bondarenko worked as the deputy head of the Lviv Regional Department of the SSU.