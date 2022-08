The Ministry of Economy has set up an economic headquarters to address pressing economic issues.

The First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the initiative of the President of Ukraine, on the basis of the Ministry of Economy, we created an economic headquarters, where we invited top experts from various industries. I will lead and moderate the headquarters personally. Yesterday the first online board took place, where we discussed and took on the first ideas," she wrote.

In particular, according to Svyrydenko, the economic headquarters will consider such topics as: booking and foreign business trips of employees of commercial enterprises; speeding up the movement of goods at customs to increase physical volumes of exports; stimulation of agricultural business in conditions of instability due to military risks; insurance of military risks to increase business activity; jobs for people who lost their jobs due to the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July the government created an operational headquarters to provide construction materials.