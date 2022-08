IT Army Blocked Over 600 Russian Online Resources In 2 Weeks

From August 1 to 14, the Ukrainian IT army blocked more than 600 Russian online resources. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

So, it is reported that in the last two weeks the IT army has blocked:

online resources of the Russian Post. A powerful cyber attack completely paralyzed the work of the national postal operator of the Russian Federation. It was impossible to use postal services, send or receive a package, etc. The cyber attack paralyzed the work of the state post office and prevented revenue that could supplement the country's budget and produce another enemy missile.

Pension Fund of the Russian Federation. Due to cyber attacks, families of military did not receive payments and compensation for their killed or alive killers who participated in the war against Ukraine.

online banking. Clients of many Russian banks could not carry out the desired financial transactions from a smartphone.

platforms for video conferences. After the withdrawal of global companies from the Russian market, including platforms for video communication, the Russians were left with nothing, and therefore created their own analogues. However, the IT army also blocked access for video conferences, which did not work successfully.

