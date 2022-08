It Is Planned To Attract 10 More Ships To Load Ukrainian Agricultural Products By September

It is planned to attract at least 10 more ships to load Ukrainian agricultural products by September.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have two weeks of operation of the grain corridor. We can talk about intermediate results - during this time, 16 ships left Ukrainian ports, which will deliver almost half a million Ukrainian agricultural products to 9 countries of the world, at the same time, 6 ships have already arrived at Ukrainian ports for loading. By the end of the month, we plan to attract at least 10 more ships to Ukrainian ports to load Ukrainian agricultural products," said Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Yurii Vaskov.

According to the report, on August 14, two ships entered the Odesa port for loading, in particular, the SARA bulker will load 8,000 tons of corn, and the EFE ship will load about 7,500 tons of oil.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine, taking into account the average prices on the world food market, expects to receive at least USD 20 billion from this year's grain exports.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.