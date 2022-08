The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a law on amendments to the Customs Code necessary for Ukraine to join the New Computerized Transit System (NCTS) and the Convention on Common Transit.

275 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of governmental bill No. 7420 as a whole with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law brings Ukrainian customs legislation closer to the legislation of the European Union, in particular, improves the current norms in terms of simplifying customs procedures for reliable enterprises, granting the status of a financial guarantor and ensuring the payment of customs duties.

The changes also provide for the introduction of a European complaint mechanism and the continuation of the digitalization of customs, which will accelerate the passage of customs and reduce corruption risks.

Further conclusion of a "customs visa-free regime" with the EU will enable Ukraine to introduce exchange of customs information on transit cargoes with 36 countries in real time, special transit simplifications and simple and equal conditions for financial guarantors.

