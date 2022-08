Rada Appoints Automaidan Lawyer Maselko And Lawyer Moroz As Members Of High Council Of Justice

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Automaidan lawyer Roman Maselko and lawyer Mykola Moroz as members of the High Council of Justice.

This decision of the Verkhovna Rada was reported by the MP from Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Parliament elected two members of the High Council of Justice: Roman Maselko (he scored 203 votes in the ranked voting) and Mykola Moroz (he scored 291 votes in the ranked voting)," the MP reported.

At the final vote (for two candidates at once), 258 MPs voted for their election.

By factions: Servant of the People - 181, European Solidarity - 21, Batkivschchyna - 14, Platform for Life and Peace - 18, For the Future - 2, Holos - 9, Dovira - 0, Restoration of Ukraine - 1, non-factional - 12.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy created a commission to hold a competition for the position of members of the High Council of Justice.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada transferred part of the functions of the High Council of Justice to the Council of Judges and the Head of the Supreme Court due to its lack of authority.

The work of the High Council of Justice has been blocked since Thursday, February 24, as 10 members of the High Council of Justice resigned early.