The Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and general mobilization from August 23 for 90 days until November 21.

A total of 328 MPs voted for the relevant bills 7664 and 7665, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In both bills, it is about approving the relevant decrees of the President - about the extension of mobilization and martial law.

According to legislative initiatives, the period of martial law and mobilization is extended from 5:30 on August 23 for 90 days (until November 21).

The explanatory note emphasizes that the implementation of the Presidential decrees "On the extension of the martial law in Ukraine" will contribute to the adoption of adequate measures aimed at repelling the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The same is explained in the bill on mobilization.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence recommends to the Parliament to extend martial law and general mobilization from August 23 for 90 days, i.e. until November 21.

On May 22, the Verkhovna Rada decided to extend martial law and mobilization in Ukraine from May 25 to August 23.

Martial law and general mobilization were approved on February 24, 2022, the day Russia launched a full-scale war against Ukraine.