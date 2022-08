The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP, Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region) shut down one of the three operating power units in emergency.

This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Periodic shelling of the ZNPP by Russian troops with MLRS since last week caused a serious risk to the safe operation of the plant. As a result of the attack on the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the emergency protection of one of the power units was activated - and one of the three working power units is now disconnected. During the shelling, the nitrogen-oxygen system, combined auxiliary building, the pumping station for domestic sewage were seriously damaged. The open switchgear 750 kV (VRP-750) was also damaged," the message says.

The invaders also fired at the fire department, located outside the territory of the ZNPP and intended to protect it from fires and extinguish them in case of emergency situations at the station.

"There remain risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances, and the danger of fire is also high. In addition, three radiation monitoring sensors around the dry storage of spent nuclear fuel of ZNPP site were damaged. The Ukrainian staff of the station continues to work and make every effort to ensure nuclear and radiation safety, as well as to eliminate the consequences of damage," the message states.

Ukraine calls on the international community to take immediate measures to force Russia to release the ZNPP and transfer the power plant to Ukrainian control for the sake of the world's security.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 50 MPs propose to the parliament to call on the international community to introduce sanctions against the entire Russian nuclear industry, in particular the state corporation Rosatom, due to the shelling by Russian troops of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, which has 6 power units of the VVER-1000 type with a total installed electric capacity of 6 GW.