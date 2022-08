Today, August 15, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another Ka-52 Alligator helicopter of the Russian occupation army in Donetsk region.

That follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

According to the command, the incident happened today, August 15, around 8 a.m. in one of the areas of the front in Donetsk region.

"Another Ka-52 helicopter of the Russian occupying forces was destroyed by the unit of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the AFU," the message reads.

The General Staff also published a video made by the soldiers of the AFU, which shows the helicopter of the occupiers smoking heavily.

It is noted that this is the third Alligator that Russian troops have lost in the last two days.

The Ka-52 Alligator is a Russian-made reconnaissance attack helicopter, developed on the basis of the Ka-50 Black Shark helicopter.

The helicopter has been in service with the Russian army since 2011. According to information from open sources, about 170 Alligators are in service with the Air and Space Forces of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News reported, over the past weekend, servicemen of the AFU destroyed two Ka-52 helicopters of the Russian army in Donbas.

And on August 9, as a result of mysterious explosions at the Saki military airfield in the occupied Crimea, Russian troops lost nine fighters and bombers at once.