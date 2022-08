Occupiers retreat after suffering losses during assault on the Sloviyansk direction – General Staff

Occupiers withdrew forces after suffering losses during the assault in the direction of Tykhotske - Dolyna in the Sloviyansk direction.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News reports.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage using artillery of various types near Velyka Komyshuvakha, Brazhivka, Zalyman, Virnopillia, Mazanivka, and Bohorodychne.

"Leaded assault operations in the direction of Tykhotske - Dolyna, had no success, suffered losses, and withdrew the forces," the department noted.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy intensified reconnaissance of the front edge of the defense of the Armed Forces.

It also carried out shelling from artillery and tanks near Toretsk, Bakhmut, Bilohorivka, Kurdiumivka, Vasylivka, Zaitseve, and Zalizne.

In addition, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the area of ​​the settlement of Soledar.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Russian troops tried to advance in the Donbas and in the direction of Zaporizhzhia, and fighting is going on in the Kramatorsk direction.

The armed forces of Ukraine struck a new blow on the Antonivskyi Bridge in Kherson region overnight into August 14.