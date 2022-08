The Chinese box office this summer has reached ¥7.382 bln (about $1.095 bln), already surpassing the total revenue for the last summer movie season, said the China Film Administration. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The top earners include the Chinese sci-fi comedy "Moon Man" and the movie drama "Lighting Up The Stars," which had raked in about ¥2.26 bln and ¥1.69 bln, respectively.

The summer movie season spans three months until Aug. 31, and in 2021, it received a total box office revenue of ¥7.381 billion yuan.

The country's film industry has seen a solid recovery from the COVID-19 impact with promoting measures afoot, such as distributing consumption coupons for moviegoers.