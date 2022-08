The number of new public charging piles for electric vehicles (EVs) in China increased by 228.4% in the first six months (H1) of 2022 compared to the same period last year, according to data from an industry association. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The number of new private EV charging piles climbed 511.3% in the first half of the year, the China Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Promotion Alliance (EVCIPA) said.

There were a total of 3.92 mln EV charging piles in China at the end of June, up 101.2% year on year, the EVCIPA said.