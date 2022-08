The so-called "leadership" of the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region wants to imposition sanctions against the alleged shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by the Russian occupying army.

The corresponding statement was made by the collaborator Volodymyr Rogov, who calls himself "a member of the main council of the State Administration of Zaporizhzhia region," RIA Novosti reports.

"The leadership of the UN and the head of diplomacy of the European Union should not declare demilitarization (the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, — ed.), but the introduction of a ceasefire regime, and also foresee not just sanctions for its violation, but the most severe sanctions for shelling the nuclear power plant," the collaborator told journalists of the Russian mass media.

Rogov, in a style of Russian propaganda, accused Ukraine of shelling the Zaporizhzhia NPP, stressing that it is the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and not the Russian army, which has placed weapons on the territory of the plant, that puts peace at risk of a radiation accident.

It is worth noting that not in an interview, but in social networks, the collaborator Rogov stated that for the "safety" of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, it is necessary for the Russian occupying army to "clean" the right bank of the Dnieper.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last week, Ukraine called on the UN and the IAEA to demilitarize the Zaporizhzhia NPP from Russian troops.

In addition, Ukraine appealed to the UN and the IAEA with a request to send an inspection to the station to assess nuclear safety.

It will be recalled that on August 11, the UN declared the need to create a demilitarized zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP, where units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian Army could not be located.

In Russia itself, for unknown reasons, the IAEA inspectors avoided giving access to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, citing the lack of security at the facility.