Occupiers calling for right bank of Dnieper River to be cleared from AFU for "safety" of Zaporizhzhia NPP

Collaborators who manage the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region said that for the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Russian troops need to "clean up" the right bank of the Dnieper River.

Volodymyr Rogov, the so-called "member of the main council of the State Administration of Zaporizhzhia region" wrote about this.

The collaborator, repeating the messages of Russian propaganda, once again accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine of allegedly shelling the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

For, as he wrote, the "safety" of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, it is necessary to clear the opposite bank of the Dnieper from Ukrainian military units.

"The only way for the nuclear power plant that I personally see is to clear Zelenskyy’s terrorists Nikopol, Marhanets and Tomakivka - three settlements located on the opposite bank of the Dnieper - from terrorists," Rogov wrote.

According to him, only the military successes of the Russian occupying army will be able to solve the "problem."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 11, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov stated that Russian troops intend to blow up the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

We also reported that due to the actions of the Russian Federation, whose troops began shelling the Zaporizhzhia NPP more often, Ukraine called on the UN and the IAEA to send an inspection to the plant to assess threats to nuclear safety.

Ukraine also called on the UN and the IAEA to demilitarize the territory of the station from the Russian military and hand it over to Ukrainian control in order to avoid a radiation disaster.

As earlier reported, according to the analysis of the National Academy of Sciences, a radiation accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP will lead to pollution of three European countries and the waters of the Black Sea.