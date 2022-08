On the night of August 15, Russian occupiers shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region using MLRSes.

Yevhen Yevtushenko, the head of the Nikopol District Military Administration, said this on Telegram.

"The town of Nikopol was shelled with MLRSes," the official said.

Also, the head of the district military administration appealed to the residents of towns and villages along the coastline to stay in shelters.

"The barrel artillery is working on the opposite bank," Yevtushenko added.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, previously the mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, urged residents of the city not to leave their shelters and homes, as well as not to go out into the streets due to enemy shelling in the direction of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.