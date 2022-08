Russian troops tried to advance in Donbas and in direction of Zaporizhzhia, fighting continues

Units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation unsuccessfully tried to advance in the Sloviyansk, Bakhmut, and Avdiyivka directions, and on the Kramatorsk section of the front, they tried to conduct assault operations.

This is stated in today's morning summary by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy carried out fire damage from artillery of various types near Velyka Komyshuvakha, Brazhivka, Zalyman, Virnopillia, Mazanivka, and Bohorodychne.

It led an assault in the direction of Tykhotsk — Dolyna, was unsuccessful, suffered losses, and withdrew its forces.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy is trying to conduct offensive actions, actively uses assault and army aviation. Shelling was recorded near Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka, Starodubivka, Vesele, Fedorivka, and Siversk.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy intensified reconnaissance of the front edge of our defense, fired artillery and tanks near Toretsk, Bakhmut, Bilohorivka, Kurdiumivka, Vasylivka, Zaitseve, and Zalizne.

It carried out airstrikes in the area of ​​the settlement of Soledar.

The enemy also led offensive battles in the direction of Soledar and Kodema, had no success, and withdrew its forces.

In the Avdiyivka direction, shelling was recorded near Sribne, Krasnohorivka, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Novobakhmutivka, and Mariyinka, as well as an airstrike near Krasnohorivka.

In order to improve the tactical position, occupiers conducted offensive battles in the direction of Pisky and Pervomaiske, they did not succeed and retreated.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy fired tanks, barrel artillery and MLRSes in the areas of the settlements of Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Novomykhailivka, Novodanylivka, Ternuvate, Burlatske, Charivne, Zelene Pole, Mala Tokmachka, Poltavka, Novoandriyivka, and Pryvilne.

The enemy conducted UAV aerial reconnaissance near Stepnohirsk, Shcherbaky, Stepova, and Huliaipole.

In the direction of the settlement of Vremivka, our soldiers neutralized a reconnaissance group of the occupiers. The enemy waged offensive battles in the direction of Pavlivka, had no success, and retreated.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Svitlychne, Shapovalivka, Prudianka, Dementiyivka, Pytomnyk, Velyki Prokhody, Ruski Tyshky, Peremoha, Verkhnii Saltiv, Husarivka, Bazaliyivka, Stara Hnylytsia, and Protopopivka settlements using tanks and MLRSes.

It carried out airstrikes near Rtyshchivka and Verkhnii Saltiv.

The situation has not undergone any significant changes in the Volyn, Polisskyi, and Siversk directions.

The enemy fired artillery shells in the areas of Liute, Iskryskivshchyna, and Bilovody settlements of the Sumy region.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on holding the occupied areas. It carried out shelling using tanks, barrel artillery, and MLRSes in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Dolyna, Lymany, Prybuzke, Novomykolayivka, Kotliareve, Partyzanske, Pervomaiske, Blahodatne, Kobzartsi, Veselyi Kut, Ternivka, Andriyivka, Lozova, Tokareve, Zarichne, and Olhyne.

Airstrikes were registered near Bilohirka and Andriyivka.

The enemy also conducted UAV aerial reconnaissance near Snihurivka, Chervonyi Yar, and Bela Krynytsia.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on Sunday, August 14, the General Staff of the AFU announced partial success of the occupation forces in the direction of Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

According to the statement of the command, as of yesterday evening, the offensive of the occupiers in other directions was repelled.

We also reported that the Armed Forces again struck the Antonivskyi Bridge near the temporarily occupied Kherson, making it finally impassable.

And over the past weekend, servicemen of the AFU eliminated two helicopters of the Russian occupation army.