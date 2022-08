Russian Telegram channels report about a strike on the headquarters of the Wagner private military company in the occupied settlement of Popasna in Luhansk region.

Recently, a Russian military correspondent published a photo of the headquarters.

That follows from a statement by Russian Radio Liberty service.

Reports about the strike on the headquarters appeared among Russian Telegram-channels on Sunday.

Besides, they published a photo of the damage caused to it.

The Wagner company confirmed the strike, according to Radio Liberty.

On August 8, Russian military correspondent Sergey Sereda wrote about visiting that headquarters. He published his port on Telegram saying: I came to Popasna, visited the Wagner headquarters there. I was met as a good friend. They told me a number of funny stories.

According to the Radio Liberty, one of the photos posted by the correspondent, there is Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is considered the owner of the Wagner company, despite his refutations.

These photos drew the concerns of a number of pro-Russian commentators as one of them depicts a poster with the address of the nearest bomb shelter: 12, Myronivska Street.

Radio Liberty studied the photos of the building in the area and figured out that the photo really had the said building at the same address.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine again hit the Antonivskyi Bridge in Kherson. Now, it is unpassable.