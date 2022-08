If you have Russian citizenship and you remain silent, then you support the war – Zelenskyy

"If you have Russian citizenship and you are still silent, it means that you are not fighting, which means that you are supporting it [the war]. And no matter where you are - both in the territory of Russia and abroad - your voice should sound in support of Ukraine, and means against this war," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his video message.

He said that the discussion about visa restrictions in Europe for holders of Russian passports is expanding every day, new states and politicians are joining it.

The head of state believes that ultimately the above should lead to appropriate decisions.

Zelenskyy said that in the near future the Verkhovna Rada will have to make a decision on the extension of martial law and general mobilization.

"Obvious decision, obvious reasons," he commented.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained why Russians cannot be allowed into Europe. According to him, tools of state terror and Russian murderers should not use Schengen so that they do not destroy the idea of ​​the integrity and value of Europe.

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba called on all countries of the European Union and the G7 (USA, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and Japan) to stop issuing visas to Russians.

The president of Latvia also supported the idea of ​​banning the issuance of visas to Russians in the EU.

In addition, Estonia will continue to persuade EU countries to stop issuing visas to Russians.