Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has appointed former Deputy Executive Director of the World Food Program Amir Mahmoud Abdulla as the UN Coordinator at the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul.

Amir Mahmoud Abdulla will replace Frederic Kenny in this position.

That follows from a statement posted on the official portal of the United Nations.

The text of the statement emphasizes that the Joint Coordination Center is located in Istanbul. It was opened two weeks ago after the signing of agreements on the Black Sea Initiative on July 22.

Amir Mahmoud Abdulla from Sudan will replace Frederic Kenny from the USA, who was temporarily seconded to the post by the International Maritime Organization.

The head of the UN thanked Frederic Kenny for his excellent work and success in implementing the initiative. At a press briefing this week, Kenny said that the Center has already ensured the departure of twelve ships carrying over 370,000 tons of grain and other food products from Ukrainian ports.