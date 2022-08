Due to shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant by occupiers, the fire department, which is responsible for the safety of the plant, was partially destroyed.

That follows from a statement by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the agency, the occupiers are firing at the Zaporizhzhia NPP from the village of Vodiane, and are preparing provocations under the Ukrainian flag.

"One of the artillery strikes of the ruscists damaged the first block of the pumping station of the Thermal and Underground Communications Workshop. Another hit led to the partial destruction of the fire department responsible for the safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP," the Defense Intelligence reported.

Also, as a result of enemy shelling, the forest and grass on the adjacent territories of the station caught fire, which caused significant smoke.

Extinguishing fires caused by shelling is complicated by shelling of the fire department.

"At the same time, the occupiers are actively creating a "picture" for their own propaganda. For this purpose, two buses of "actors" were recently brought to the station, which is supposed to play the role of "local residents and staff." Real local residents and staff refuse to participate in such events," says intelligence.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba sent a letter to Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi and Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres with a call to send an international mission led by the IAEA and with the participation of UN military experts to assess threats to the nuclear safety and security of the Zaporizhzhia NPP caused by the occupation and militarization of the plant by the Russian army.

Earlier, the Zaporizhzhia NPP shut down power unit 4 after damage to power transmission lines.

On August 6, Yana Dabizh, the head of Enerhodar City Council, reported that Russian troops shelled the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.