The Cabinet of Ministers has re-elected the supervisory board of Vyshhorod-based Ukrhydroenergo energy-generating company (Kyiv region) for another year.

That follows from a statement by the government, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine re-elected the entire Supervisory Board of Ukrhydroenergo PJSC for a term of one year. Personnel changes were approved by Government Order 696 dated July 15. Stephen Walsh, Valentyn Hvozdiy, Nataliya Mykolska, and Oleh Terletskyi were re-elected as independent members, and Vasyl Shkurakov and Vitalii Kushnirov as representatives of the state," it states.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the Cabinet of Ministers obliged Ukrhydroenergo to send dividends in the amount of UAH 4.504 billion to the state budget, which is 40% of the profit for 2021.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers obliged to allocate 60% of the company's net profit in the amount of UAH 6.756 billion to the development of production.

Ukrhydroenergo includes Kyiv HEPP, Kyiv PSPP, Kaniv HEPP, Kremenchug HEPP, Seredniodniprovska HEPP, Dnipro HEPP, Dniester HEPP, Dnipro PSPP, and Kakhovka HEPP, with a total installed capacity of 5,745 GW.

100% of the shares of Ukrhydroenergo belong to the state and are managed by the Ministry of Energy.