Blinken responds to possible enemy trial over foreign prisoners of war

The United States is concerned by reports that Donetsk militants are preparing to try five captured foreigners.

The corresponding statement was made by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

He posted the text with his reaction on his official Twitter page.

"We are concerned by reports of British, Swedish & Croatian nationals being charged by illegitimate authorities in eastern Ukraine. Russia and its proxies have an obligation to respect international humanitarian law, including the rights & protections afforded to prisoners of war," State Secretary Blinken wrote.