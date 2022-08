Over 20 buildings damaged in Nikopol due to night-time enemy shelling – Reznychenko

Last night, units of the Russian army shelled Nikopol using Grad MLRSes.

Valentyn Reznychenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said on Telegram.

He noted that the enemy fired 30 rockets at residential areas.

"Preliminarily, there were no casualties," Reznychenko stated.

As noted in the message, 11 high-rise buildings, 13 private houses and a kindergarten were mutilated in Nikopol.

The gas pipeline and power line were disabled.

Also, the enemy hit the Zelenodolsk and Apostolove communities using Uragan MLRSes. There were no damages or casualties.

In other areas of Dnipropetrovsk region, it is calm so far.