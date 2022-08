Enemy advancing in several directions in Donbas – General Staff

The enemy is advancing in several directions in Donetsk region.

That follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

"On the Donetsk - Pisky and Novoselivka – Oleksandropillia directions, hostilities continue," the AFU reported.

On the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy shelled positions from barrel artillery, MLRSes and tanks in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Pavlivka, Prechystivka, Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Novopil, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Olhivske, Shevchenko, Burlatske, Novosilka, Drozhnianka, and Novodanylivka settlements.

It carried out an airstrike in the area of Novosilka.

In the direction of Storozhove - Novosilka, the AFU successfully stopped the enemy offensive and pushed the invaders back.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the occupiers unsuccessfully stormed Bakhmut, Vershyna, and Zaitseve in Donetsk region.

Servicemen of AFU units repulsed the occupiers in the Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Novopavlovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Pivdennyi Buh directions.

The AFU hit the last - the fourth bridge that connected the Right and Left Banks of the Dnieper River in Kherson region. Russians no longer have any opportunity to fully transfer their equipment.