The Kremlin is trying to restart or expand industry to support protracted hostilities in Ukraine.

Analysts of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) shared these conclusions in their regular daily report on the course of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

In the text of the ISW daily summary, it is noted that on August 12, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu probably visited Uralvagonzavod. This enterprise from the Russian Military Industry is the largest manufacturer of tanks in the Russian Federation. In particular, tanks of the T-72 project.

Shoigu's possible visit, according to American researchers, was preceded by a report that Uralvagonzavod faced financial problems due to sanctions imposed by the West and non-fulfillment of obligations under a state contract.

The ISW stressed that Shoigu's visit may indicate that the Kremlin is trying to restart or expand the activities of its own military-industrial complex.