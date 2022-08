In Russia, measures have begun to conduct the so-called "industrial mobilization" of companies and enterprises in the defense sector. This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Friday, August 12.

The Defense Intelligence noted that Rostec has since the beginning of August imposed a ban on vacations for all management and a significant part of working personnel, and in some companies that are part of it, 100% of employees have been postponed indefinitely.

"Also, the military-industrial commission of the Russian Federation (the head of the commission is Putin) is preparing changes to the program of the state defense order for 2022, which provide for an increase in costs by RUB 600-700 billion. Approval of the changes is expected in early September. The purpose of the hidden "industrial mobilization" is to ensure the conduct of hostilities on the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, in the near future, similar measures are expected to be introduced at other defense enterprises of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

Russia also wants to establish full control over the movement of defense personnel, first of all, the leadership, against the background of the latest high-profile cases on charges of treason of certain representatives of the scientific circles of the Russian Federation.

Intelligence reports that the state-owned company Rostec includes more than 800 companies and enterprises of various industries. The portfolio of the corporation contains up to 40% of the total volume of the state defense order and priority civil programs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 11, British intelligence reported that Russia had problems with the supply of weapons due to the war in Ukraine.

Also, the Russian Federation failed to assemble combat infantry for a successful advance in the Donbas.

At the same time, the Russians are conducting additional measures to strengthen the border with Ukraine in the Bryansk region.