Russian occupation troops achieved partial success in the Pokrovske - Bakhmut direction of Donetsk region, where they are trying to gain a foothold. This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Facebook on Friday, August 12.

In the Slovyansk direction, the occupiers exerted fire on the positions of the Defense Forces near Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dmytrivka, Dibrivne, Virnopilla, Rydne, Protopopivka, Mazanivka, Bohorodychne, Nortsivka, Krasnopilla, and Dolyna. Airstrikes were carried out near Zalyman. The enemy tried to conduct offensive battles in the direction of Pasika - Bohorodychne and Tykhotske - Dolyna. It was repulsed and ran away.

In the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Siversk, Zvanivka, Verkhnyokamyanske, Hryhorivka, and Raihorodok. The enemy's attempt to carry out combat reconnaissance in the direction of Bilohorivka - Hryhorivka failed.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers used tanks and various caliber artillery to fire in the areas of Bakhmut, Soledar, Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka, Spirne, Yakovlivka, Kodema, Vershyna, Zaitseve and Vasyukivka settlements. Airstrikes were recorded near Vyimka, Ivano-Daryivka, Spirne, Yakovlivka, Soledar, and Bakhmutske. The invaders tried to conduct reconnaissance near Spirne. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted fire damage and neutralized the enemy.

“In the direction Pokrovske - Bakhmut, the enemy had partial success and is trying to gain a foothold,” the statement reads.

With offensive and assault actions, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian units and advance in the direction of the settlements of Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka, Yakovlivka, Kodema, Vershyna and Zaitseve. They suffered losses and left chaotically. Fighting continues in some areas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 11, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 200 Russian occupiers. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the enemy has lost about 43,200 of its military killed.

On August 11, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation repelled the assaults in the direction of Bakhmut and Kramatorsk.

Also on August 11 in Pisky, Russian troops struck with prohibited thermobaric ammunition.