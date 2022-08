Ukraine To Attract Loan Of UAH 12.7 Billion From Canada For Procurement Of Gas By Naftogaz - MP Zhelezniak

Ukraine plans to attract a loan of UAH 12.7 billion (about USD 350 million) from Canada for the procurement of gas by the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Budget Committee approved bill No. 7644 on the allocation of additional expenses of +UAH 270 billion in the Budget due to an increase in domestic borrowing. 28 votes "for". Position as a basis and as a whole. Also, +UAH 12.7 billion was added to the text to Naftogaz for the procurement of gas for a loan (loan for 10 years at 1.6%) of the Government of Canada," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed Naftogaz to provide gas reserves in underground gas storage facilities (USF) of at least 19 billion cubic meters to the start of the heating season 2022/2023, including through the procurement of natural gas produced in Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers also asks the U.S. government to provide a "gas lease" for the stable passage of the heating season.