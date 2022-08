As of August 12, agricultural enterprises collected 20.8 million tons of early grain and leguminous crops from an area of ​5.5 million hectares (49%) with a yield of 38.1 centners per hectare.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, 15.4 million tons of wheat were ground on an area of 3.8 million hectares with a yield of 40.1 centners per hectare; 4.9 million tons of barley were ground on an area of 1.4 million hectares with a yield of 34.4 centners per hectare; 239,000 tons of peas were collected from an area of 106,000 hectares with a yield of 22.4 centners per hectare.

In addition, winter rapeseed was harvested on an area of ​1.042 million hectares, 2.9 million tons of seeds were ground at a yield of 27.9 centners per hectare.

"Mykolaiv and Zakarpattia regions fully completed the collection of cultures of the early group. Rapeseed and peas have been threshed for 95%, wheat - 82%, barley - 89%. Agricultural producers of Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk region have ground more than 2 million tons of grain each, 5 more regions crossed the millionth indicator of grain... The highest yield of cereals and leguminous crops among farmers was that of Khmelnytskyi region - 62.0 centners per hectare," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Grain Association raised the forecast of grain and oilseeds harvest this year by 4.4%, or 2.9 million tons, to 69.4 million tons.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food keeps the forecast for grain and oilseeds crops at 65-67 million tons in 2022.

Farmers collected 106 million tons of grain, legumes and oilseeds in 2021, which is the largest indicator in the history of independent Ukraine.

Grain and legumes were collected in the volume of more than 84 million tons, oilseeds - 22.6 million tons.