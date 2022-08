Russia In War With Ukraine Could Lose Up To 80,000 Military Wounded And Killed - NYT

During the six months of war in Ukraine, Russia could lose 70,000 or 80,000 soldiers killed and wounded. Such losses will not allow the Russians to capture the Donbas until the end of this year.

This was reported by journalists of The New York Times with reference to their sources in the White House.

It is noted that every day the Russians lose 500 soldiers from injuries and deaths, and those who remain are exhausted. In many ways, as journalists write, this figure was achieved thanks to the supply of American weapons to the Armed Forces.

Journalists also refer to another source who notes that Russia in Ukraine could have lost about 20,000 soldiers, 5,000 of which are supposedly mercenaries from the Wagner Group and foreign fighters.

Citing the words of Colin Kahl, the U.S. under secretary of defense for policy, it is reported that in the east of Ukraine the situation has partially stabilized, and the Russian Federation was forced to redeploy its forces to the south of Ukraine, as the Armed Forces of Ukraine intensify the campaign to de-occupy these territories.

In addition, as the NYT notes, the Kremlin has problems with manpower and the fact that its military is poorly trained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of Russian troops for August 10 increased by 200 to 43,000 killed, and the Ukrainian military last day destroyed 14 tanks and 6 drones.