Ukraine Requests Munitions For HIMARS, Howitzers And UAVs From US

Ukraine has requested from the United States munitions for the HIMARS systems and various types of howitzers in addition to the M777 already received. This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the U.S. Oksana Markarova in an interview with Bloomberg.

The Ukrainian side also hopes for American reconnaissance drones Switchblade, Phoenix Ghost and Puma, she said.

The supply of American weapons systems, including GPS-guided HIMARS rocket systems, 155mm artillery and ground radars to locate Russian weapons, was crucial, she said.

Markarova also noted that Ukraine needs even more long-range systems.

"Not because we need to shoot at Russian territory, but simply because we need to be able to reach everywhere in our territory,” she said.

In addition, a large number of weapons will provide Ukraine with flexibility on where to deploy forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early June, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how Ukrainian gunners "work" on the Russians using French CAESAR self-propelled artillery installations.

And last month, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared footage of the use of American HIMARS systems, which have already become legendary, on the positions of Russians in Zaporizhzhia region.