On August 16, the Ministry of Finance will place war bonds denominated in hryvnias.

That follows from the notification of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bonds in hryvnia have terms of circulation of 147, 322, 406 and 679 days.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance reported that war bonds are primarily a tool for supporting the state budget during a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, and not a tool for maximizing income from investment activities, therefore the rates on war government domestic loan bonds remain fixed.

On March 1, the Ministry of Finance placed war bonds for UAH 8.1 billion, on March 8 - for UAH 6.7 billion, on March 15 - for UAH 5.1 billion and USD 12 million, on March 22 - for UAH 6 billion, on March 29 - for UAH 3.3 billion, on April 5 – by UAH 5.6 billion, on April 12 – by UAH 6.2 billion, on April 19 – for UAH 157 million, USD 82 million and EUR 33 million, on April 26 – for UAH 13 billion, on May 3 – for UAH 5.7 billion and USD 50.3 million, on May 10 – for UAH 4.7 billion, on May 17 – for UAH 7.5 billion, on May 24 – for UAH 9.4 billion and USD 107.2 million, on May 31 – for UAH 2.6 billion and USD 15.8 million, on June 7 – for UAH 810 million, on June 14 – for UAH 3.8 billion and EUR 54.6 million, on June 21 – for UAH 1.2 billion and USD 222 million, on June 28 - for UAH 350 million and USD 59.4 million, on July 5 - for UAH 128 million, on July 12 - for UAH 144 million and USD 330 million, on July 19 - for UAH 1.9 billion and USD 32.1 million, on July 26 - for UAH 4.3 billion, USD 50 million and EUR 100 million, on August 2 - for UAH 3.1 billion, on August 9 - for UAH 3.4 billion and EUR 0.9 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to gradually issue war bonds for up to UAH 400 billion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recommends that the National Bank buy war bonds.