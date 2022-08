Invaders Regroup Troops And Resume Offensive On Kodema In Donetsk Region - AFU

The Russian occupiers regrouped the troops and resumed the offensive on Kodema in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News reports.

"After regrouping, it resumed the attack on Kodema," it was said.

As of now, the hostilities continue.

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, artillery shelling was recorded in the Avdiivka direction near Vodyane, Oleksandropil, Avdiivka and Pisky.

The enemy launched air strikes near Maryinka and Vodyane.

The invaders also tried to conduct offensive battles in the areas of Spartak and Maryinka, but they did not have success and withdrew.

Fighting continues near Pisky.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the areas of the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Lukyanivske, Hulyaipole, Shcherbaky, Volodymyrivka, Bohoyavlenka, Novodanylivka, Orihiv, Novopil, Novosilka and Zaliznychne were shelled.

The enemy launched airstrikes near Vuhledar, Mali Shcherbaky and Novomykhailivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Slovyansk direction, the enemy is trying to replenish the losses of manpower and equipment.