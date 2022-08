The United Kingdom will train 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen of the skills of infantry combat.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In addition, the United Kingdom has committed itself to conduct courses on the skills of infantry combat for 10,000 Ukrainian military," the General Staff noted.

Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands have supported the program and will join it, according to the department.

"Recognizing the unwavering courage and determination of the Ukrainian people, the UK and its allies will begin to develop a plan of action to support Ukraine in 2023 and for as long as necessary while Ukrainians fight for their freedom and sovereignty," the General Staff emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UK will supply Ukraine with additional multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and provide a significant number of rockets with a target range of up to 80 km.