UK Will Transfer To Ukraine Additional Artillery And Large Number Of Missiles With Range Of 80 Km

The United Kingdom will supply Ukraine with additional multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and provide a significant number of rockets with a target range of up to 80 km.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this with reference to the British Embassy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decision was made after the successful use by the Armed Forces of artillery provided by the UK earlier.

"This latest tranche of military support will enable the Armed Forces of Ukraine to continue to defend against Russian aggression and the indiscriminate use of long-range artillery.

Our continued support sends a very clear message, Britain and the international community remain opposed to this illegal war and will stand shoulder-to-shoulder, providing defensive military aid to Ukraine to help them defend against Putin’s invasion," British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace was quoted as saying.

The General Staff reports that the Ukrainian military has learned to use the launchers in the UK and this will allow them to use these systems with higher efficiency.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK Vadym Prystaiko said that the UK will transfer two mine countermeasures vessels to Ukraine, a group of Ukrainian sailors is already undergoing appropriate training.