As a result of explosions at the Saky airfield near the village of Novofedorivka in the occupied Crimea, Russia lost more than USD 300 million worth combat aircraft, Forbes Ukraine reports.

According to the publication, before the explosions, aircraft worth USD 650 million - USD 850 million were located at the airfield.

The approximate cost of Russian aircraft at the airfield: Su-30SM - USD 50 million, Su-24MR - USD 6 million, Il-76 - USD 86 million.

Nine aircraft were estimated to have been destroyed. If we assume that all aircraft were cheaper than Su-24MR, then the total amount of losses of the Russian Federation is about USD 55 million, and if more expensive than Su-30SM - USD 450 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, the Russian Federation lost 9 military aircraft at the Saky airfield in the occupied Crimea.

On August 9, Russian media and Telegram channels reported that a series of powerful explosions occurred on the territory of Saky airfield in the occupied Crimea.

The Russian Ministry of Defense called the cause of the explosions in Crimea "detonation of ammunition."