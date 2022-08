Russia is preparing provocations for Ukraine's Independence Day, against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well.

This was announced by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, on Channel 24.

"They do this all the time. We go through a lot of such things. We are working to stay ahead of the curve. We also have information about the enemy's plans in almost all directions," he said.

Danilov noted that not everything can be under control, but this is normal in the conditions of war.

Danilov assured that specialists are constantly working to find out about the enemy's plans and give them a decent resistance.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on August 10, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the AFU will not leave Russian terrorist attacks on Ukraine without response.

On August 8, Zelenskyy stated that the result of the war should be the return of all temporarily occupied territories to Ukraine and the punishment of Russia.

Also, on August 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that the Verkhovna Rada impose sanctions against Russia for 10 years.