2 more ships with grain leave Ukraine’s ports for Turkey and Iran

Two more ships with a load of grain have left the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi as part of the "grain corridor."

That follows from a statement by the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey on Twitter in the morning of Friday, August 12.

In particular, the Sormovsky ship under the flag of Belize is transporting 3,500 tons of wheat from Chornomorsk to the Turkish city of Tekirdaga.

And the ship Star Laura under the flag of the Marshall Islands with 60,000 tons of corn left the Pivdennyi port for Iran.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine, taking into account the average prices on the world food market, expects to receive at least USD 20 billion from this year's grain exports.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.

On July 22, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, and the UN signed "grain agreements" designed to unblock Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea and start food exports.