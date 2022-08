Sweden does not rule out it can produce weapons for Ukraine

The Minister of Defense of Sweden, Peter Hultqvist, suggested that his country could start producing weapons for the needs of Ukraine.

He made the corresponding statement during today's Copenhagen — Ukraine-2022 conference.

His words are quoted by the Swedish publication SVT.

"We expect that the conflict will be protracted, and therefore we believe that the supply that has been carried out so far should be supplemented by direct production," he said.

Minister Hultqvist emphasized that it is still too early to talk about it.

At the same time, he noted that Sweden is involved in "all three dimensions" of aid to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News reported, on Sunday, August 7, the Swedish government announced that Swedish military instructors will go to Great Britain to help train Ukrainian servicemen.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the Swedish government transferred SEK 578 million to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.