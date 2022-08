Western Countries Agree On Allocation Of EUR 1.5 Billion Of Military Assistance To Ukraine - Media

Representatives of 26 countries have decided to allocate another EUR 1.5 billion of military assistance to Ukraine, which will go to direct transfer of funds, supply of weapons and ammunition, demining and training of the Ukrainian military.

The corresponding statement was made by Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov following the results of the Copenhagen-Ukraine-2022 conference, Reuters reports.

Bodskov, on behalf of the 26 countries present at the conference, announced his intention to continue to assist Ukraine in its military needs.

According to him, the Ministers of Defense of Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic confirmed his readiness to expand the production of artillery systems, ammunition and other military equipment.

During the conference, the British Defence Secretary promised Ukraine an additional EUR 300 million, which will include new systems М270 MLRS and precision guided missiles М31А1.

"President Putin would have gambled that come August...we would have all got bored of the conflict and the international community would have gone off in different directions. Well today is proof of the opposite," UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last Friday, August 5, Reuters, citing its own sources, reported that the United States is preparing to transfer a new USD 1 billion arms package to Ukraine.

Recall, on July 28, the Latvian government decided to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance.

And on July 27, it became known that Slovenia is preparing a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which takes into account the needs of the Ukrainian military.