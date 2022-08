The UN has called on the parties to the war in Ukraine to arrange a "demilitarized zone" around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. There should be no military activity.

This is stated on the UN website with reference to the statement of the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.

“I am calling for all military activities in the immediate vicinity of the plant to cease immediately and not to target its facilities or surroundings. I urge the withdrawal of any military personnel and equipment from the plant and the avoidance of any further deployment of forces or equipment to the site. The facility must not be used as part of any military operation. Instead, urgent agreement is needed at a technical level on a safe perimeter of demilitarization to ensure the safety of the area,” he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 11, Energoatom announced that the Zaporizhzhia NPP was working with the risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards.

In addition, on August 11, Russian invaders again fired at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and territories near the nuclear facility. Photos showed smoke.

On August 9, Energoatom announced that the consequences of the accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP could be ten times more powerful than in 1986 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

In early July, it became known that the Russian occupation forces were turning the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP into a military base.