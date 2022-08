A high-ranking military officer provided a famous publication with the information that according to certain indicators reveals data about the strategic (operational) plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on Facebook on Thursday, August 11.

Maliar noted that the Ministry of Defense, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, are working to prevent and counteract the leakage of important military information, in particular, through the media and other public communications.

"The fact is that a leakage of this kind of information disrupts the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as the enemy adjusts its actions and uses this information against us. Therefore, the SSU recently established that in an interview with a military with a high rank, a well-known publication contains information that, in some indicators, discloses information about the content of strategic (operational) plans for the use of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, issues of training, organization of hostilities," the Deputy Minister emphasized.

An investigation is underway regarding this fact.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, said that the public comments of the Ukrainian counterattack on Kherson are part of an information and psychological operation (IPSO) in order to demoralize the Russian army and make it clear to the aggressor.

On July 20, the Ministry of Defense reminded Ukrainians of the prohibition of spreading information on the network about the actions of the defenders of Ukraine, as well as the types of weapons that the Armed Forces of Ukraine use against the enemy.

On June 25, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said that reports about the progress of military operations and movement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine partially disrupt the plans and actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.