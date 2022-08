Part of McDonald's restaurants will reopen in April.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I welcome McDonald's decision to reopen parts of restaurants in Ukraine. First it will be Kyiv and the western part of our country. Preparing for the direct opening of the doors of restaurants will take some more time. But the main thing is that there is a political solution: McDonald's is coming back," he wrote.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been negotiating with the company's leadership for a long time and urged it to resume McDonald's work in Ukraine.

He thanked the company's management for the decision and all those who joined this advocacy in the United States and Ukraine.

"After all, it's not just about Big Macs, which millions of Ukrainians missed so much. The return of a large American company is primarily a signal for international business about the opportunity to work in Ukraine, even despite the conditions of war. These are jobs and taxes to the Ukrainian budget, the survival of our economy in times of Russian aggression. This, after all, is part of the recovery of Ukraine," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 24, McDonald's closed all restaurants in Ukraine.