Ukraine Agrees With Switzerland To Represent Its Interests In Russia

Ukraine has agreed with Switzerland to represent Ukrainian interests in Russia.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the instructions of the President of Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry reached an agreement in principle with Switzerland on the representation of Ukrainian interests in Russia. The choice for Switzerland was made because of its extensive experience in such functions, and we are grateful to the Swiss government for its readiness to provide its good services," it was said.

The Ministry notes that now there are no Ukrainian diplomatic institutions in Russia.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry is making every effort to protect the interests of Ukrainian citizens in Russia.

The report notes that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who were illegally removed from Ukrainian cities and villages temporarily captured by the Russian army, in particular children, need help.

Many Ukrainians ended up in Russian territory without documents.

The Foreign Ministry reports that the modality of Switzerland's representation of Ukraine's interests in Russia will be determined by a bilateral agreement.

At the same time, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the host party must provide consent to Switzerland's representation of Ukraine's interests in Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Russia after the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.