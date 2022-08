Cars are loaded onto a JSQ freight vehicle at Yuzui Station in southwest China's Chongqing. Photo by Xinhua/Tang Yi.

China's exports of automobiles reached a new monthly record in July, industrial data showed, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

The country's auto firms exported about 290,000 units of cars last month, up 67% year on year and 16.5% over June, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

July's exports of new energy vehicles totaled 54,000 units, surging nearly 90% over June.

In the first seven months of 2022, automobile exports reached about 1.51 mln units, with passenger vehicles taking the lion's share.

The whole year's car exports might top 2.4 mln units, the association estimated.