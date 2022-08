For the fourth time in a day, Russian troops have fired on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The Energoatom national nuclear power generating company reported this on its Telegram channel.

"The invaders again attacked the territory of the nuclear power plant, hitting very close to the first power unit. They damaged the domestic wastewater pump station. Extensive smoke was recorded nearby. The situation is heating up, because radiation sources are located very near and several radiation sensors are damaged," said Energoatom.

At the same time, residents of Enerhodar publish photos and videos of a fire in the area of ​ ​ the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. According to them, a smoke cloud is visible over the territory of the nuclear power plant, like from a fire.

Earlier it was reported that Russian troops are firing on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Five hits were recorded in the area of ​ ​ the commandant's office of the station - immediately next to the welding station and the storage of radiation sources. In a small area, grass burned up. Later, five more hits occurred in the area of ​ ​ the fire station, which is located near the Zaporizhzhia NPP.