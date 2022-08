Russian invaders have again fired at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region) and territories near the nuclear facility.

This is stated in the message of the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company on its Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, August 11, 2022, the rashists once again bombarded the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Ukraine and Europe. Five hits were recorded in the area of ​ ​ the station commandant's office - directly next to the welding station and the storage of radiation sources. In a small area, grass burned up, but fortunately no one was injured," it says.

At the same time, it is noted that the enemy did not stop there.

Five more hits occurred in the area of ​ ​ the fire station, which is located near the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Energoatom notes that as a result of shelling at the station, it was not possible to make a shift change in time, since buses with personnel of the next shift were deployed back to Enerhodar for the safety of nuclear workers.

Until the situation finally normalizes, employees of the previous shift will continue to work.

According to the report, the situation at the station is currently controlled, and the information, which instantly began to be distributed in hostile media, that allegedly the staff leaves the station in panic, is not true.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sent a letter to the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi and the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres with a call to send an international mission to assess threats to the nuclear safety and security of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The heads of the ministries of foreign affairs of the G7 countries (the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) demand that Russia immediately return control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine and allow employees of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to all nuclear installations in Ukraine.

Earlier, the Zaporizhzhia NPP turned off power unit No. 4 after damage to power lines.